Seven title matches tonight as AEW heads to the birthplace of Extreme!

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

Ring of Honor World Championship or Mask: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree

AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders vs. RatedFTR

AEW TNT Championship No Time Limit Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Dynasty 2025

Live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Taz, Jim Ross, and Excalibur are on the call tonight and we’re getting started with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament!

Match #1. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Kevin Knight vs. Will Ospreay

Knight gets hung up in the ropes early and Ospreay sends him to the floor with a big boot. Huge plancha by Ospreay, who then bows down to the Owen trophy at ringside. Hard chops by Ospreay back inside the ring and Knight can’t take too much more… so he responds in kind. Big lariat by Knight and a UFO splash gets two. Knight looks for a suplex but Ospreay counters with Stundog Millionaire and a corkscrew kick for a two count. A few awkward spots here as both guys look to get on the same page Spanish Fly by Ospreay and both guys are down. Ospreay maintains wrist control and chops Knight, but Knight asks him to bring it… and he does. Knight elbows his way back and floors Ospreay. Backflip off the chest by Ospreay and Knight fires back with a dropkick. Ospreay heads up top but Knight hurricanranas him off. Ospreay rolls outside and Knight planchas over the ring post! Ospreay catches Knight coming back in the ring with a kick to the chest, and he tries for a sunset bomb. Knight holds on, Ospreay tries a Styles Clash, and Knight counters into a DDT! Referee is counting Ospreay out but Knight comes off the top with a springboard lariat! Inside the ring, Knight plants Ospreay with a rolling thunder jumping DDT! Two count! Dragonrana by Knight out of a Styles Clash! Two count. Ospreay tries for an OsCutter but Knight counters with a dropkick to the back of the head. UFO splash off the top by Knight! One, two, no! Knight tries the springboard lariat but Ospreay counters with an OsCutter. Styles Clash by Ospreay! Two count. OsCutter! Two count… again! Hidden Blade ends this one.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Rating: ****. Despite a few slight miscues, this was an excellent opening match that had the crowd on their feet the entire time. Knight is absolutely going to be a star in AEW with this sort of an introduction and Will Ospreay is untouchable.

Match #2. AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree

Bill muscles Lashley to the outside and they have to reset. Bill tries to get back in the ring but Benjamin runs up and catches him with a step-up knee. Benjamin gets the tag and so does Keith Back body drop by Benjamin. Keith gets dumped to the outside and thrown into the LED board as Lashley gets the tag. Delayed vertical suplex to Bill but he’s back up. Arm drag by Benjamin out of a choke slam attempt. Benjamin charges in the corner and eats a boot from Bill. Avalanche by Bill but Lashley runs over Keith and drills Bill with a Complete Shot. Snake Eyes by Bill to Lashley and he dumps him over the top with a clothesline. Bill follows Lashley on the outside and he gets punched in the face by a fan! But the fan is… MJF! Benjamin and Lashley look at each other and now look at MJF. Back inside the ring it’s a big German suplex to Keith by Benjamin, and now the interceptor spear by Lashley. That’ll do it.

Winner and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

Rating: **1/2. Fine tag match here but there was never a threat of a title change. I like Keith and Bill as a tag team but Hurt Syndicate are on another level and they should be champions for a while.

Match #3. Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

Tieres by Hart but Mone drop toe holds her into the middle turnbuckle. Harley Cameron is shown watching in the back, with her puppet. Tree of Woe by Mone and some boots to the chest. Mone looks for the Statement Maker but Hart rolls her up for two. Mone looks for the step up arm drag and slips, and the crowd boos, despite her completing the arm drag anyway. Hart now does her own version and goes old school, now she bounces Mone’s head off the mat. Both women fight to the outside and Mone bounces Hart’s back off the LED board and follows up with a Meteora off the apron. Back inside the ring Mone gets a two count. Basement Meteora back inside the ring. Three amigos by Mone but Hart snaps the arm down on the third one. Hart looks for a moonsault but Mone gets the knees up. Two count. Mone goes up top and Hart brings her back in with a spider superplex. Mone gets dumped to the outside and Hart comes off the top with a crossbody. Satellite DDT back inside the ring by Hart for two. Mone counters another DDT attempt with a tombstone into a lung blower! Both women are down. Mone looks for the Mone Maker but Hart counters into a tarantula! Hart swings underneath the ropes right into an Octopus Stretch, but Mone falls into the ropes. Hart goes up top for a moonsault but Mone gets the feet to the face! A pair of backstabbers by Mone now as Hart somehow fights out of a third attempt. Crucifix Bomb by Hart (kind of) gets a two count. Hart counters the Mone Maker into Hartless! Mone is close to tapping but she rolls Hart up for two. Mone now locks in the Mone Maker in the middle of the ring and Hart tries to fight out… but can’t! Hart taps!

Winner: Mercedes Mone

Rating: ***3/4. Heck of a showing by Julia Hart here, but Mone wasn’t losing. The field is stacked for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and the eventual showdown with Athena is on the horizon.

Match #4. AEW World Trios Championship: Rated FTR vs. The Death Riders

The fans serenade Cope with this theme acapella, and FTR are here for it. The entire arena is chanting “F You Yuta”, for some reason, even though he’s from the area. Yuta is unphased. Pac and Dax start as Pac gets a quick roll up for two. Dax gets one of his own. Pac looks for the Brutalizer early but Dax gets to the ropes. Cash in now with a shoulder block to Yuta. Hard chops by Cash and now Claudio is in the ring, eating right hands from everyone. Avalanche powerslam by Cash after Dax and Cope hoist Claudio onto his shoulders. Tope suicida by Cash. Cash goes up top but Yuta throws him into a European uppercut behind the referee’s back. Quick tags by Death Riders as Yuta is in now but he jumps into the waiting arms of a Cash powerslam. Cash is trying to make the tag to Cope and he.. no, Dax steals the tag! Dax with right hands to everyone and a short-arm lariat to Yuta. One for Claudio, but Claudio doesn’t budge. Two. Three. Claudio pops Dax up but Dax counters with a back slide for two. Cope locks the Grindhouse in on Yuta as Dax and Claudio engage in a slap fest, before popping both Cope and Dax up into European uppercuts. Yuta gets the tag now and it’s the Big Swing into a dropkick to Dax! Two count. Tombstone by Pac and the Fastball Special to Dax! Now another one with Pac! One, two, no! Cash breaks up the pin. Huge back body drop to Yuta by Cope. Lariat to Pac. Flapjack Yuta. Impaler DDT to Pac! One, two, no! Cope now up on the top rope with Pac… superplex! Big splash by Cash! Headbutt by Dax! Super Duper Power Plex? Two count! Springboard dropkick by Yuta to Cope. Dax is legal though, and he plants Yuta with a slingshot powerbomb! Pac is legal though and he locks in the Brutalizer! Claudio and Yuta are preventing anyone from making the save, but Cash drags Yuta on to Pac to break up the submission! Shatter Machine to Yuta and a spear! One, two, NO! Claudio breaks up the pin! Cope tries to spear Yuta but Yuta leap frogs him, and Cope comes up short before hitting Dax. Cope apologizes and Yuta shoves him into Dax and they hit heads! Cope falls to the outside as Yuta drills Dax with the Busaiku Knee for the win!

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: The Death Riders

Rating: ***3/4. Excellent trios match here with the story taking place after the match, but the Death Riders come out victorious.

Cash and Cope help Dax up as everyone hugs it out. Wait, I take that back! Dax spikes Cope with a piledrive! Dax grabs a pair of chairs and puts one under the head of Cope! Cash is in the ring and Dax hands him the chair. Cash pushes Dax down and helps Cope up. SHATTER MACHINE TO COPE! WAIT… SPIKE PILEDRIVER ON THE CHAIR! DAX GRABS THE CHAIR, BUT CASH TAKES IT FROM HIM.. CONCHAIRTO! ANOTHER ONE!

Doc Sampson is in the ring and they do the stretcher job for Cope. The announcer’s are stunned as we go to a video package for Megan Bayne and Toni Storm.

Match #5. AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) w/ Luther vs. Megan Bayne w/ Penelope Ford

Storm’s dressed as Rocky here as we see a video of her training in the streets and running the famous steps. Bayne in control early with a big body slam, followed by a fall away slam. Bayne tries a plancha to the outside but takes out Luther by accident, allowing Storm to tornado DDT Bayne off the back of him! Back in the ring, a diving crossbody block gets a two count. Storm hits the ropes and Ford trips her up, allowing Bayne to boot her in the face. Shoulder blocks in the corner by Bayne and she’s dominating the champion. Storm attempts a Thesz Press but Bayne holds on and tosses her with an overhead belly to belly suplex. Two. Three! Ford is trying to choke Storm over the ropes behind the referee’s back, but Luther is her to fireman’s carry Ford all the way to the back. Thesz Press by Storm and hard right hands. Avalanche by Storm in the corner and another tornado DDT. Storm thinks Storm Zero but Bayne sends her to the apron and brings her in the hard way with a deadlift back suplex! Bayne heads up top, maybe for a moonsault, but Storm catches her. Both women on the top rope and Storm back suplexes her off AND BAYNE LANDS ON HER FACE. SCARY. Thankfully Bayne rotated just enough. Phew. German suplex by Storm! Bayne retreats to the corner and Storm tries a running hip attack, but Bayne is up, catches Storm, and tosses her with a German suplex! Twisting Falcon Arrow by Bayne! Two count. Storm ducks udner and connects with another Geman suplex. Running hip attack by Storm but Bayne stands up! Headbutt by Storm! Another running hip attack! Make that three! FOUR! Storm Zero! ONE COUNT. BAYNE KICKS OUT AT ONE. LARIATS BY BAYNE! Liger Bomb by Bayne. Bayne looks for Fate’s Descent but Storm cradles her for the one, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Rating: ****. Everything about this match was thought out, and it was beautiful. Storm wore the Rocky 3 colors, comparing Bayne to Clubber Lang. Storm threw everything she had at Bayne but it wasn’t enough, so Storm had to go back to her roots and win with the cradle, like she did during her in-between phase. Excellent storytelling.

Match #6. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher starts hot with a huge boot to the face as Don Callis joins the commentary table. Briscoe back with a uranage and some Redneck Kung Fu. Superkick by Flethcer on the apron but Briscoe back body drops him. Blockbuster off the apron by Briscoe! Spicy elbow from the top of the LED board by Briscoe. Briscoe sets up a chair in the ring to launch off of, but Feltcher cuts him off. Half-and-half suplex by Fletcher on the unfolded chair! Brutal! Two count. Apron powerbomb by Fletcher! Fletcher picks up Briscoe.. and powerbombs him on the CORNER OF THE LED BOARD. WOW. Briscoe somehow beats the ten-count. Running leg lariat in the corner by Fletcher. Fletcher sets Briscoe up for the turnbuckle brainbuster but Briscoe bites his head and shoves him off. Shotgun dropkick by Briscoe as Brody King is shown watching from the back. Hard chops now by Fletcher and both guys hit the ropes and it’s a double clothesline that turns both guys inside out. Redneck Kung Fu by Briscoe! Running forearm by Briscoe and a corner lariat. Fisherman’s Buster! Two count. Briscoe looks for the Death Valley Driver but Fletcher counters with a lawn dart into the bottom turnbuckle. Both guys on the apron now as Briscoe thinks about a Death Valley Driver, but Fletcher counters with a BRAINBUSTER ON THE APRON. WOW. PROTOBUSTER IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING. ONE. TWO. NO! Fletcher sets Briscoe up on the top rope but Briscoe jumps off and lands on his feet. Briscoe wants the Cutthroat Driver! Fletcher holds on to the top turnbuckle, so Briscoe changes course and tosses him with a Razor’s Edge! Froggy Bow! Fletcher rolls him up for two. Roll up by Briscoe for two. CUTTHROAT DRIVER! THAT’S GOTTA BE IT. BRISCOE CRAWLS TO MAKE THE COVER BUT FLETCHER HAS ALREADY ROLLED OUTSIDE! Briscoe goes up top and comes off with a Froggy Bow to the outside! Back inside the ring, another Froggy Bow attempt but Fletcher with a pair of boots to the ribs. Running Helluva Kick in the corner. Two! Turnbuckle brainbuster and this one is over!

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: ****1/2. I DON’T CARE HOW MANY TIMES THEY WRESTLE, GIMME MORE. I love Mark Briscoe. I love Kyle Fletcher. They’re two of my favorite wrestlers on the planet today and they had no reason to overdeliver like this, and they did. Unbelievable effort from both guys in a VERY tough spot on the card.