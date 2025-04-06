All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight.

AEW Dynasty 2025 takes place live this evening from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, kicking off with the “Zero Hour” pre-show at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Sunday, April 6, 2025 pay-per-view event:

Zero Hour

* AR Fox & Top Flight vs. The Cru & Nick Wayne

* Max Caster Open Challenge

AEW Dynasty

* AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Champion Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne

* AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

* AEW Trios Champions Death Riders vs. Cope & FTR

* ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido – Title vs. Mask

* AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole – No Time Limit, No Interference

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* The Opps to appear

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynasty 2025 results coverage.