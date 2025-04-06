All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight.
AEW Dynasty 2025 takes place live this evening from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, kicking off with the “Zero Hour” pre-show at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Sunday, April 6, 2025 pay-per-view event:
Zero Hour
* AR Fox & Top Flight vs. The Cru & Nick Wayne
* Max Caster Open Challenge
AEW Dynasty
* AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW Champion Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne
* AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet
* AEW Trios Champions Death Riders vs. Cope & FTR
* ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido – Title vs. Mask
* AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole – No Time Limit, No Interference
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
* AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
* The Opps to appear
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynasty 2025 results coverage.