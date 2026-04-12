It’s Sunday, and this week, you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is live tonight with their annual AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, which goes down from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Advertised for the April 12 pay-per-view are the following matches:
- * AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega
* AEW Continental Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin
* AEW Women’s Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter
* Casino Gauntlet Match – TNT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (#1 entrant), RUSH (#2 entrant)
* Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada
* Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet
* AEW Trios Championships: The Dogs (Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, & Clark Connors) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & ????)
* Zero Hour: Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor
* Zero Hour: Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. Hyan & Mya World (AEW Women’s Championships)
* Zero Hour: Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis (AEW National Championship)
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynasty results.