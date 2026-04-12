It’s Sunday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight with their annual AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, which goes down from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Advertised for the April 12 pay-per-view are the following matches:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW Continental Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Women’s Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

* Casino Gauntlet Match – TNT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (#1 entrant), RUSH (#2 entrant)

* Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada

* Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

* AEW Trios Championships: The Dogs (Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, & Clark Connors) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & ????)

* Zero Hour: Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor

* Zero Hour: Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. Hyan & Mya World (AEW Women’s Championships)

* Zero Hour: Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis (AEW National Championship)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynasty results.