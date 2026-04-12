It’s Sunday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with their annual AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, which gets started with the hour-long ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show at 7/6c, leading into the main card at 8/7c.

The opening video airs to get AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour officially off-and-running. We then settle inside Rogers Arena, where Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Wight welcome us to the pre-show. They run down the lineup for tonight as the official match graphics flash on the screen.

We settle into the first video package looking at the story leading up to a featured match later this evening, which in this case is Cope & Cage vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Kamille Returns, Attacks Willow Nightingale

In a digital exclusive released just before the start of tonight’s AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour pre-show, which they air now, Willow Nightingale was shown being interviewed after arriving to Rogers Arena, only to be attacked by the returning Kamille. “I’m back, baby,” Kamille says. Paquette says Kamille will make her in-ring return on Zero Hour.

Now a video package airs to tell the story leading up to another featured match scheduled for later this evening, which in this case is the world title main event pitting MJF one-on-one against Kenny Omega.

Alex Windsor vs. Marina Shafir

We head to ringside, where Excalibur welcomes us and gets us ready for our first pre-show match of the evening. The Death Riders accompany Marina Shafir as she makes her way out through the crowd for women’s singles action. Alex Windsor, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, makes her way out next. The bell sounds and off we go.

Shafir dominates the offense for the most part for a few minutes. Windsor begins ‘Hulk’ing Up,’ no-selling the offense from The Death Riders member, before delivering some headbutts and a spin-slam for a victory in a very basic opener.

Winner: Alex Windsor

Kamille vs. Big Anne

We learn from the commentary that as a result of the attack from Kamille earlier, Willow Nightingale is not cleared to compete as scheduled tonight. Out comes Kamille for her return. In the ring is her opponent, Big Anne. The bell sounds, and a minute or two and change later, it rings again. Kamille wins an easy squash match.

After the match, we see medical staff trying to hold Nightingale back on the stage. Her shoulders are taped up as a result of the attack earlier from Kamille. She makes it to the ring, but Kamille attacks her again, ultimately leaving her laying with a big pump-kick.

Winner: Kamille

AEW National Championship

“Jungle” Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis

Now it’s time for our first championship contest of the evening. After a brief video package, we return live, where Mark Davis makes his way out. He settles in the ring. “Tarzan Boy” plays, the crowd comes to life, and out comes “Jungle” Jack Perry for an AEW National Championship defense.

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNASTY RESULTS!