Tonight’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view is shaping up to be a major event, with several behind-the-scenes developments pointing to significant creative directions—particularly for FTR. Sources indicate that big plans are in motion for the tag team coming out of their involvement on tonight’s card.

Swerve Strickland will also have a personal connection to the evening’s action, as his daughters and family are in Philadelphia to support him. Strickland is scheduled to face Jon Moxley, and as of earlier today, that match was slated to close the show as the main event.

Elsewhere, The Renegade Twins have reportedly been under consideration for a role alongside Mercedes Moné in recent weeks. While nothing has been finalized, their names continue to come up in creative discussions.

The initial blueprint for Dynasty looked a bit different. AEW originally intended for Will Ospreay to square off against Switchblade Jay White, while another planned bout—Bandido vs. Chris Jericho—remained uncertain throughout the week.

AEW has also been extremely tight-lipped about developments surrounding the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Not only have the finalists been kept under wraps, but even the eventual winner remains a closely guarded secret internally.

That said, the current expectation is that Mercedes Moné and Athena are on a collision course to face each other in the tournament’s next round.

As for a potential surprise appearance by Josh Alexander, there’s been no official word—sources declined to confirm whether he’ll be involved in tonight’s event.

