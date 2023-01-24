AEW Elevation Results 1/23/23

Save Mart Center

Fresno, California

First Match: (14-42) Skye Blue vs. (0-0) Zoe Dubois

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blue with an arm-drag takeover. Blue ducks a clothesline from Dubois. Blue drives her knee into the midsection of Dubois. Blue with another arm-drag takeover. Side Step Display. Blue with a forearm smash. Dubois knocks Blue off the top rope. Dubois nails Blue with The Pump Kick. Dubois with two uppercuts. Dubois hits The Three Amigas. Dubois stands on Blue’s chest for a one count. Dubois with a palm thrust. Dubois is choking Blue with her boot. Blue with forearm shivers.

Dubois reverses out of the irish whip from Blue. Blue with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Dubois blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a low enzuigiri for a two count. Blue applies a front face lock. Dubois with a double throat thrust. Dubois with a double leg takedown. Blue uses her feet to create separation. Blue ducks a clothesline from Dubois. Blue SuperKicks Dubois. Blue connects with The Sky Fall to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-42) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Second Match: (36-19) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-0) David McCallion & (0-0) Richie Slade

The Blade and Richie Slade will start things off. Blade kicks Slade in the gut. Blade slams Slade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade with three running chops. Blade poses for the crowd. Blade puts his knee on the back of Slade’s neck. Bunny attacks Slade behind the referee’s back. Butcher with a double sledge. Butcher with a Biel Throw. Slade tags in McCallion. Butcher kicks McCallion in the gut.

Butcher punches McCallion in the back. Butcher with a forearm smash. Butcher whips McCallion into the turnbuckles. Butcher with a corner clothesline. Butcher goes for a Bodyslam, but McCallion lands back on his feet. Lariat Exchange. Butcher with a GutBuster for a two count. Blade with a running punch. Butcher and Blade dumps Slade on top of McCallion. Butcher tosses Slade out of the ring. Butcher and Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-19) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Third Match: (9-9) Rush & (78-27) Preston Vance w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-0) Papacito Blanco & (0-0) Papacito Negro

Rush and Papacito Blanco will start things off. Rush shoves Blanco. Blanco with a shoulder block. Chop Exchange. Rush ducks a clothesline from Blanco. Rush with The Rolling Elbow. Rush tosses Blanco out of the ring. Vance blasts Negro off the ring apron. Rush tosses Blanco around the ringside area. Rush rolls Blanco back into the ring. Rush poses for the crowd. Rush tags in Vance. Rush with a knife edge chop. Rush with a running forearm smash to Negro. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance taunts the Fresno crowd. Vance toys around with Blanco.

Blanco tags in Negro. Negro with a chop/haymaker combination. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Negro. Vance drops Negro with a shoulder tackle. Vance with a chop/forearm combination. Vance tags in Rush. Vance with a corner clothesline. Rush with a Corner Splash. Rush chops Negro. LFI throws Negro off the top turnbuckle. LFI gangs up on Negro. Rush tags in Vance. Vance with a corner clothesline. Vance with a forearm smash. Vance sweeps out the legs of Negro. Rush connects with The Bulls Horns. Vance plants Blanco with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, LFI rips off Blanco and Negro’s masks.

Winner: (10-9) Rush & (79-27) Preston Vance via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (44-42) Emi Sakura vs. (0-2) Brooke Havok

Sakura side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Havok with forearm shivers. Havok dropkicks Sakura. Havok poses for the crowd. Sakura tugs on Havok’s hair. Sakura rams Havok’s face across the top strand. Sakura rakes the eyes of Havok. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura continues to play around with Havok’s hair. Sakura gives Havok a spanking in the center of the ring. Sakura rakes the back of Havok.

Sakura repeatedly stomps on Havok’s back. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Havok with a knee smash. Havok drops Sakura with a NeckBreaker. Havok with a Spinning DDT for a two count. Sakura answers with The Swinging Reverse DDT. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura with The Delayed Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sakura drags Havok to the corner. Sakura connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-42) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (12-20) Ariya Daivari & (33-14) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-0) Big Fonz & (0-2) Jordan Cruz

Tony Nese and Jordan Cruz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese stops Cruz in his tracks. Nese flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Side Headlock Exchange. Cruz crawls under Nese’s legs. Cruz scores the ankle pick for a one count. Cruz mocks Nese. Cruz with a deep arm-drag. Cruz applies an arm-bar. Nese backs Cruz into the ropes. Daivari clotheslines Cruz behind the referee’s back. Nese repeatedly stomps on Cruz’s chest. Nese slams Cruz’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nese tags in Daivari.

Daivari and Nese gangs up on Cruz. Daivari kicks the left shoulder of Cruz. Daivari goes for a Bodyslam, but Cruz lands back on his feet. Cruz tags in Fonz. Fonz with a shoulder tackle. Fonz clotheslines Daivari. Fonz whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari kicks Fonz in the face. Daivari tags in Nese. Daivari SuperKicks Fonz. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Daivari with The Uranage Slam. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-20) Ariya Daivari & (34-14) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (5-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. (2-8) The Wingmen & (14-103) Serpentico w/Luther In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth starts shaking his hip. Silver mocks Nemeth. Silver ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Silver with a corner clothesline. Silver PowerBombs Nemeth. Silver dumps Serpentico out of the ring. Silver clotheslines Avalon over the top rope. Silver sends Nemeth to the corner. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Silver tags in Uno. Uno with a corner clothesline. Uno tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with a corner clothesline of his own. Reynolds with a Cravate NeckBreaker for a two count. Reynolds whips Nemeth across the ring. Nemeth pie faces Uno. Reynolds runs after Nemeth. Luther drops Reynolds with The Big Boot behind the referee’s back. Luther rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Avalon punches Reynolds in the back. Avalon with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon tags in Serpentico. Serpentico with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Serpentico HeadButts Reynolds.

Serpentico tags in Avalon. Avalon kicks Reynolds in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Avalon goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Reynolds counters with the small package for a two count. Avalon knocks Silver off the ring apron. Reynolds with a Back Body Drop. Uno and Serpentico are tagged in. Uno with two clotheslines. Uno whips Serpentico across the ring. Uno with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Assisted NeckBreker to Nemeth. Uno uppercuts Avalon off the apron. Uno with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Reynolds. Avalon pulls Silver out of the ring. Nemeth dumps Uno out of the ring. Reynolds kicks Nemeth in the gut. Nemeth drops Reynolds with a Leaping DDT. Serpentico SuperKicks Reynolds. Serpentico tags in Avalon. Avalon with The Flying Splash for a two count. Uno rocks Serpentico with a forearm smash. Nemeth dropkicks Uno. Silver ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Silver with a forearm smash. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dark Order delivers their combination offense to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

