AEW Elevation Results 1/30/23

Rupp Arena

Lexington, Kentucky

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight and Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez & Bobby Cruise

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (54-24) Red Velvet vs. (0-2) Billie Starkz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Velvet whips Starkz across the ring. Velvet drops down on the canvas. Starkz swats away a dropkick from Velvet. Starkz with a Release German Suplex. Starkz ascends to the top turnbuckle. Velvet chops Starkz. Velvet with The Iconoclasm for a two count. Velvet dodges a flurry of strikes. Velvet kicks the left knee of Starkz. Starkz dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Starkz rolls Velvet over for a two count.

Velvet with a Leg Lariat. Starkz decks Velvet with a back elbow smash. Starkz kicks Velvet in the face. Starkz with an Enzuigiri. Velvet blocks The German Suplex. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet with a Running Meteora. Velvet clings onto the top rope. Starkz with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Starkz drags Velvet to the corner. Starkz lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Velvet with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Starkz dives over Velvet. Starkz with a back elbow smash. Velvet drills Starkz with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Velvet connects with The Windmill Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (55-24) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Second Match: (20-12) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) w/Evil Uno vs. (4-9) Anthony Henry & JD Drake

John Silver and Anthony Henry will start things off. Henry kicks Silver in the gut. Henry applies a side headlock. Silver sends Henry to the corner. Henry dives over Silver. Silver leapfrogs over Henry. Silver sends Henry into the ropes. Silver drops Henry with a shoulder tackle. Henry drops down on the canvas. Henry leapfrogs over Silver. Silver with a Body Block. Following a snap mare takeover, Silver with The PK. Silver with a forearm smash. Henry tags in Drake. Drake with a clubbing sledge. Drake with The Slingshot Senton. Drake knocks Reynolds off the ring apron. Drake poses for the crowd. Drake kicks Silver in the back. Silver with heavy bodyshots. Drake drives his knee into the midsection of Silver. Drake bodyslams Silver. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Drake slams Silver’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake tags in Henry. Following a snap mare takeover, Henry kicks Silver in the back. Henry with The Half Hatch Suplex for a two count.

Henry with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Henry ducks a clothesline from Silver. Henry pulls Silver down to the mat. Henry goes for the neck crank, but Silver rolls him over for a two count. Silver ducks a clothesline from Henry. Silver tags in Reynolds. Reynolds kicks Drake off the apron. Reynolds side steps Henry into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with two running back elbow smashes. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Reynolds with The Drive By. Reynolds blasts Drake with The PK. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Reynolds with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Henry denies Dark Order’s combination offense. Henry shoves Reynolds into Silver. Henry with a SitOut FaceBuster. Drake with The Shining Wizard. Henry follows that with The Frog Splash for a two count. Drake decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Henry inadvertently dropkicks Drake. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Dark Order connects with their combination offense to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-12) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Third Match: (10-9) Rush w/Jose The Assistant & Preston Vance vs. (43-33) Brian Pillman Jr

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rush backs Pillman into the turnbuckles. Rush chops Pillman. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Rush ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Rush with a knife edge chop. Rush rams Pillman’s face across the top strand. Rush applies a side headlock. Pillman whips Rush across the ring. Rush drops Pillman with a shoulder tackle. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Pillman leapfrogs over Rush. Rush lunges over Pillman. Pillman kicks Rush in the gut. Pillman chops Rush. Pillman kicks the left hamstring of Rush.

Rush with two chops. Rush ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Rush drops Pillman with The Rolling Elbow. Pillman heads to the outside. Rush tosses Pillman around the ringside area. Rush with clubbing knee strikes. Rush is raining down haymakers. The referee admonishes Rush. Vance whips Pillman into the barricade. Vance rolls Pillman back into the ring. Rush toys around with Pillman. Rush kicks Pillman in the chest. Chop Exchange. Pillman SuperKicks Rush. Pillman dropkicks Rush. Rush with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Rush repeatedly stomps on Pillman’s chest. Rush connects with The Bulls Horns to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-9) Rush via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (28-4) Athena & (44-31) Diamante vs. (15-42) Skye Blue & (10-7) Yuka Sakazaki w/Madison Rayne

Diamante and Yuka Sakazaki. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Diamante applies a side headlock. Diamante whips Sakazaki across the ring. Diamante drops Sakazaki with a shoulder tackle. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Sakazaki with a low head kick. Sakazaki rolls Diamante over for a two count. Sakazaki tags in Blue. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Sakazaki with a Big Splash. Blue with The PK. Blue goes into the cover, but the referee was distracted by Athena brawling with Sakazaki. Blue applies a front face lock. Diamante with a forearm smash. Diamante tags in Athena. Athena with a gut punch. Athena punches Blue in the back. Athena whips Blue across the ring. Blue with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Athena blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Side Step Display. Blue kicks Athena in the face. Blue gets distracted by Diamante. Athena dropkicks Blue off the top turnbuckle. Athena tags in Diamante. Double Hammer Throw into the ringside barricade. Diamante rolls Blue back into the ring. Diamante with a forearm smash. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Blue’s chest. Athena attacks Blue behind the referee’s back. Diamante slams Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Diamante transitions into a corner mount. Diamante hooks the outside leg for a two count. Diamante applies a front face lock. Diamante tags in Athena.

Athena kicks Blue in the back. Blue with heavy bodyshots. Athena stops Blue in her tracks. Athena rocks Blue with a forearm smash. Athena repeatedly stomps on Blue’s chest. Athena tags in Diamante. Diamante with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Diamante tags in Athena. Athena talks smack to Blue. Blue is displaying her fighting spirit. Blue tags in Sakazaki. Misfired Clotheslines. Athena chops Sakazaki. Sakazaki with combo forearms. Sakazaki with a Running Enzuigiri. Sakazaki follows that with a Missile Dropkick. Sakazaki Powerslams Athena for a two count. Diamante with a Release German Suplex. Blue SuperKicks Diamante. Athena PowerBombs Blue. Sakazaki blocks The Dominator. Sakazaki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Athena tags in Diamante. Sakazaki with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Diamante rolls Sakazaki over for a two count. Sakazaki blocks The German Suplex. Sakazaki with The Rolling Elbow. Athena is favoring her ankle on the outside. Sakazaki connects with The Spinning Hammerlock FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-42) Skye Blue & (11-7) Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (20-14) Top Flight vs. (13-20) Ariya Daivari & (34-14) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling

Darius Martin and Ariya Daivari will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari applies a side headlock. Darius whips Daivari across the ring. Darius drops down on the canvas. Darius dropkicks Daivari. Dante tags himself in. Dante kicks Daivari in the face. Dante with a diving corner clothesline. Dante tags in Darius. Darius with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Darius tags in Dante. Dante with The Slingshot Senton. Dante with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Dante tags in Darius. Double Gut Punch. Darius applies an arm-bar. Daivari backs Darius into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Daivari tags in Nese. Nese with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Nese stomps on Darius back. Darius with heavy bodyshots. Darius goes for a Sunset Flip, but Nese counters with a Spinning Back Kick for a two count. Nese taunts Dante. Nese slams Darius head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Nese and Daivari gangs up on Darius. Daivari repeatedly stomps on Darius chest. Daivari kicks Darius in the face. Daivari tags in Nese. Double Irish Whip. Darius kicks Daivari in the face. Daivari stops Darius in his tracks. Darius with a Double Hurricanrana. Darius tags in Dante. Dante with forearm shivers. Nese reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Dante dives over Nese. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Darius chops Daivari. Daivari kicks Darius in the gut. Darius dumps Daivari out of the ring. Darius lands The Suicide Dive. Nese with The Slingshot Pescado. Dante responds with The SomerSault Plancha. Dante rolls Nese back into the ring. Dante kicks Daivari in the chest. Nese catches Dante in mid-air. Nese with a GutBuster. Nese tags in Daivari. Assisted Cutter for a two count. Darius with a chop/forearm combination. Darius clotheslines Nese over the top rope. Daivari avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Daivari SuperKicks Darius. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-14) Top Flight via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4-1) The House Of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) w/Julia Hart vs. (0-2) Truth Magnum & (0-2) Turbo Floyd

Malakai Black and Truth Magnum will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Black backs Magnum into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Black walks Magnum into the ropes. Magnum regroups on the outside. Black applies a side headlock. Magnum whips Black across the ring. Black drops Magnum with a shoulder tackle. Magnum drops down on the canvas. Black slips over Magnum’s back. Black sweeps out the legs of Magnum. Black with a deep arm-drag. Black applies an arm-bar. King and Floyd are tagged in. Floyd flexes his muscles. King unloads two knife edge chops. Floyd rakes the eyes of King. King drops Floyd with a Lariat for a two count. Black launches Magnum over the top rope. House Of Black connects with The Dante’s Inferno to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-1) The House Of Black via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (17-3) Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. (3-6) Blake Christian For The ROH World Championship

Caprice Coleman joins the commentary team for this match. Castagnoli dropkicks Christian for a one count. Castagnoli bodyslams Christian. Castagnoli stomps on Christian’s back. Castagnoli with an elbow drop for a two count. Castagnoli applies an arm-bar. Christian with heavy bodyshots. Christian goes for a Bodyslam, but Castagnoli blocks it. Castagnoli drives his knee into the midsection of Christian. Castagnoli with a Leg Drop. Castagnoli with another elbow drop for a two count. Castagnoli pulls back the arms of Christian. Castagnoli with a knee lift. Castagnoli whips Christian across the ring. Castagnoli goes for a Back Body Drop, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian sends Castagnoli tumbling to the floor. Christian slides out of the ring. Castagnoli dumps Christian face first on the ring apron. Castagnoli drives Christian back first into the steel ring post. Castagnoli with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Castagnoli fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Christian decks Castagnoli with a back elbow smash. Castagnoli with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker.

Castagnoli with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Castagnoli follows that with forearm shivers across the back of Christian. Castagnoli kicks Christian in the gut. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian kicks Castagnoli. Christian with The Reverse SlingBlade. Castagnoli answers with a toe kick. Castagnoli whips Christian across the ring. Christian with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Christian Spears Castagnoli on the apron. Christian hits The Fosbury Flop. Christian rolls Castagnoli back into the ring. Christian with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Christian unloads a series of knife edge chops. Castagnoli drives his knee into the midsection of Christian. Castagnoli goes for The Giant Swing, but Christian rolls him over for a two count. Christian with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Christian SuperKicks Castagnoli. Christian with The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Castagnoli blocks The Double Foot Stomp. Castagnoli with a Deadlift PowerBomb. Castagnoli makes Christian tap out to The Giant Swing.

Winner: Still ROH World Champion, (18-3) Claudio Castagnoli via Submission

