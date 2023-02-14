AEW Elevation Results 2/13/23

El Paso County Coliseum

El Paso, Texas

Commentators: (Paul Wight and Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. El Cobarde, El Dragon and Vary Morales In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and Vary Morales will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morales applies a side headlock. Silver whips Morales across the ring. Morales runs into Silver. Morales drops down on the canvas. Morales leapfrogs over Silver. Silver drops Morales with a shoulder tackle. Silver with a Press Slam into the ropes. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Simultaneous tag to Reynolds. Double Irish Whip. Assisted FaceBuster. Morales decks Reynolds with a JawBreaker. Morales tags in Cobarde. Cobarde dives over Reynolds. Reynolds with an Inside Out Lariat. Cobarde fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Reynolds punches Dragon. Cobarde with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cobarde with forearm shivers. Cobarde tags in Morales. Morales with a Corner Dropkick. Morales tags in Dragon. Dragon kicks Reynolds in the gut. Reynolds sends Morales crashing to the outside. Reynolds decks Dragon with a back elbow smash. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Cobarde. Reynolds with The Rolling Elbow. Standing Switch Exchange. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Reynolds tags in Uno. Uno with three clotheslines. Uno drops Dragon with The Big Boot. Assisted NeckBreaker to Morales. Uno with The Sky High. Simultaneous tag to Reynolds. Uno scores a right jab. Dark Order connects with their combination offense to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: Big Bill vs. Gino Rivera

Bill starts rag dolling Rivera in the corner. Bill with a Fallaway Slam. Bill levels Rivera with The Body Avalanche. Bill poses for the crowd. Bill toys around with Rivera. Rivera unloads a series of knife edge chops. Bill drops Rivera with The Big Boot. Bill punches Rivera in the back. Bill sends Rivera back first into the turnbuckles.

Bill taunts the El Paso crowd. Bill with a straight right hand. Bill stomps on Rivera’s back. Bill is picking Rivera apart. Bill whips Rivera across the ring. Rivera showcases his speed and agility. Rivera kicks Bill in the face. Bill sends Rivera chest first into the canvas. Bill delivers another Big Boot. Bill connects with The Delayed Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Big Bill via Pinfall

Third Match: Jade Cargill & Leila Grey vs. DD Doom & Dulce Tormenta

Jade Cargill and Dulce Tormenta will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cargill backs Tormenta into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Cargill kicks Tormenta in the gut. Cargill uppercuts Tormenta. Cargill tags in Grey. Grey with clubbing blows to Tormenta’s back. Grey pulls Tormenta down to the mat. Grey poses for the crowd.

Tormenta rolls Grey over for a two count. Tormenta with forearm shivers. Grey with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Grey clotheslines Tormenta. Grey rocks Doom with a forearm smash. Grey tags in Cargill. Cargill nails Tormenta with The Pump Kick. Cargill with a Fallaway Slam to Doom. Cargill pops back on her feet. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jade Cargill & Leila Grey via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. Jastin Taylor

Cage drives Taylor back first into the turnbuckles. Cage with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cage Powerslams Taylor. Cage with a forearm smash. Cage with two uppercuts. Cage follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage with a Release German Suplex. Cage flexes his muscles. Taylor dodges The Discus Lariat. Taylor with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Cage responds with The X-Plex. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Cage via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

Emi Sakura and Madison Rayne will start things off. Sakura taunts Rayne. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura tugs on Rayne’s hair. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Rayne with forearm shivers. Rayne drives Sakura face first into two turnbuckle pads. Rayne tags in Blue. Double Irish Whip. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Rayne with a Sliding Lariat. Blue hooks the outside leg for a two count. Chop Exchange. Sakura starts biting the left wrist of Blue. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose HeadButts Bue. Rose with a forearm smash. Blue repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Rose. Blue thrust kicks the left knee of Rose. Rose blocks The SuperKick. Blue ducks a clothesline from Rose. Blue goes for a Hurricanrana, but Rose blocks it. Blue goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Rose counters with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Rose stomps on Blue’s chest. Rose tags in Sakura.

Rose bodyslams Blue. Sakura spanks Blue. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block through the rope. Blue drives Sakura back first into the ringside barricade. Vickie Spears Blue on the floor. Sakura rolls Blue back into the ring. Sakura tags in Rose. Assisted GutBuster for a two count. Rose applies a rear chin lock. Rose sends Blue to the corner. Rose levels Blue with The Body Avalanche. Blue avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Rose tags in Sakura. Sakura knocks Rayne off the ring apron. Sakura is lighting up Blue’s chest. Blue drops Sakura with The BackStabber. Sakura with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Rose and Rayne are tagged in. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Rose. Rayne with running forearm shivers. Rayne dropkicks the left knee of Rose. Rayne with a Mid-Kick. Rose answers with a Body Block. Blue SuperKicks Rose. Sakura with The Twisting Reverse DDT. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the barricade. Rose connects with The Burning Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Vertvixen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Vertvixen drop steps into a side headlock. Sakazaki whips Vertvixen across the ring. Sakazaki with the irish whip. Sakazaki with a Rising Knee Strike. Sakazaki side steps Vertvixen into the turnbuckles. Sakazaki with a shoulder block. Sakazaki with a Double SpringBoard Dropkick. Vertvixen dives over Sakazaki. Vertvixen sweeps out the legs of Sakazaki. Vertvixen with a Flatliner. Vertvixen repeatedly stomps on Sakazaki’s chest. Vertvixen with a Sliding Forearm. Vertvixen poses for the crowd.

Vertvixen goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sakazaki blocks it. Sakazaki kicks Vertvixen in the gut. Vertvixen with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Vertvixen talks smack to Sakazaki. Sakazaki ducks a clothesline from Vertvixen. Sakazaki with The Rolling Elbow. Sakazaki delivers The Airplane Spin. Sakazaki connects with The Magical Girl Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Athena clocks Sakazaki with the ROH Women’s World Championship. Athena throws Sakazaki out of the ring. Athena with a forearm smash. Athena puts the left leg of Sakazaki inside the steel ring steps. Athena dropkicks the ring stairs for added damage.

Winner: Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Josh Woods w/Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Mark Sterling vs. Jake Manning

Woods throws Manning’s book out of the ring. Woods dumps Manning chest first into the canvas. Woods with a GutWrench PowerBomb. Woods with a sharp knee strike. Woods connects with The Roll Through Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Woods via Pinfall

Eight Match: Best Friends vs. Aydan Colt & Frank Stone

Chuck Taylor and Frank Stone will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stone drives his knee into the midsection of Taylor. Stone with a straight right hand. Stone tags in Colt. Colt knocks Beretta off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Taylor kicks Colt in the chest. Taylor dumps Stone out of the ring. Taylor Chokeslams Colt. Taylor tags isn Beretta. Beretta stomps on Colt’s chest. Beretta unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Chop Exchange. Beretta rams his boot across Colt’s face.

Colt reverses out of the irish whip from Beretta. Stone drives his knee into Beretta’s back. Beretta rocks Stone with a forearm smash. Colt scores the forearm knockdown. Beretta with a Back Body Drop. Beretta tags in Taylor. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Stone runs interference. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Beretta with a Running Knee. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination to Colt. Best Friends Hug. Taylor hits The Awful Waffle. Beretta connects with Crunchy to pickup the victory.

Winner: Best Friends via Pinfall

