AEW Elevation Results 2/27/23

Footprint Center

Phoenix, Arizona

Commentators: (Paul Wight and Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: Emi Sakura vs. Rachelle Rivetter

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sakura backs Rivetter into the ropes. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura tells Rivetter to bring it. Sakura is playing mind games with Rivetter. Rivetter with forearm shivers. Sakura sends Rivetter face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Sakura is lighting up Rivetter’s chest. Sakura stomps on the midsection of Rivetter. Rivetter avoids The Vader Bomb. Rivetter with a running forearm smash.

Rivetter with a running european uppercut. Rivetter follows that with a diving corner clothesline. Rivetter drops Sakura with a Draping DDT for a two count. Rivetter goes for a Cutter, but Sakura counters with a Twisting Flatliner. Sakura talks smack to the crowd. Sakura chops Rivetter. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura bodyslams Rivetter. Sakura connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Second Match: The Kingdom w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. Aguila Aguirre & EJ Sparks

Matt Taven and EJ Sparks will start things off. Taven wants Sparks to adhere to the code of honor. Taven kicks Sparks in the gut. Taven with a straight right hand. Sparks reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven dives over Sparks. Taven slides under Sparks legs. Taven dropkicks Sparks. Taven applies a side headlock. Sparks with The Atomic Drop. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett with a Rolling Elbow. Bennett takes a bow. Bennett unloads three knife edge chops. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven kicks Sparks in the face. Bennett with another Rolling Elbow. Taven with The Missile Dropkick. Taven talks smack to Sparks.

Short-Arm Reversal by Sparks. Sparks with a Roundhouse Kick. Sparks tags in Aguirre. Taven with a Back Body Drop. Taven tags in Bennett. Double Irish Whip. Aguirre kicks Taven in the chest. Aguirre ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Aguirre with a single leg dropkick. Aguirre with a straight right hand. Aguirre whips Bennett across the ring. Taven tags himself in. Bennett kicks Aguirre in the face. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Taven knocks Sparks off the ring apron. Bennett with a running forearm smash. Taven with a Corner Splash. Bennett follows that with The Death Valley Driver. Taven connects with a Running Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Kingdom via Pinfall

Third Match: Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Diamante w/Vickie Guerrero vs. Mazzerati, Miss May and Brittnie Brooks In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Marina Shafir and Brittnie Brooks will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir with a single leg takedown. Shafir kicks Brooks in the back. Shafir with a mid-kick. Shafir is smothering Brooks. Shafir scores two bodyshots in the corner. Brooks push kicks Shafir. Shafir applies an arm-bar. Shafir drags Brooks to the corner. Shafir tags in Diamante. Diamante applies a wrist lock. Diamante with a short-arm clothesline. Brooks kicks Diamante in the gut. Diamante with a Release German Suplex.

Diamante clears the ring. Diamante slams Brooks head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rose and Mazzerati are tagged in. Rose with a Body Block. Rose repeatedly stomps on Mazzerati’s chest. Rose whips Mazzerati across the ring. Rose with a Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam. Rose levels Mazzerati with The Body Avalanche. Rose throws Mazzerati into Brooks. May runs to the backstage area. Rose Chokeslams Mazzerati. Rose tags in Shafir. Shafir connects with The Assisted DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Diamante via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Daniel Evans

Hobbs drives Evans back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs tells Evans to leave. Evans answers with a Shotgun Dropkick. Evans with forearm shivers. Hobbs reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Hobbs with a corner clothesline. Hobbs talks smack to Evans. Hobbs lays Evans flat on the top turnbuckle. Hobbs with clubbing blows to Evans chest. Hobbs is fired up. Hobbs whips Evans across the ring. Hobbs hits The SpineBuster. Hobbs connects with The Burning Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy w/Stokely Hathaway vs. Ice Williams, Braxton and Watson In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Isiah Kassidy and Ice Williams will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kassidy applies a side headlock. Willams whips Kassidy across the ring. Williams leapfrogs over Kassidy. Kassidy with two arm-drags. Kassidy blocks a boot from Williams. Kassidy with a NeckBreaker. Kassidy applies a wrist lock. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Williams with a straight right hand. Williams drives Hardy back first into the turnbuckles. Braxton tags himself in. Braxton with a flying forearm smash. Braxton is throwing haymakers at Hardy. Braxton sends Hardy to the corner.

Hardy decks Braxton with a back elbow smash. Hardy delivers The Three Phases Of DELETION. Hardy catapults Braxton throat first into the middle rope. Hardy tags in Page. Hardy applies a front face lock. Page with a flying sledge. Braxton rakes the eyes of Page. Braxton tags in Watson. Watson uppercuts Page. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Watson. Page drops Watson with The Big Boot. Page Powerslams Watson for a two count. Stereo Side Effects. Page levels Watson with The Body Avalanche. Page tags in Hardy. Hardy with a corner clothesline. Kassidy with an Assisted Corner Splash. Assisted Iconoclasm. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Athena vs. Danielle Kamela In A ROH Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match

Athena shoves Kamela before the bell rings. Athena rocks Kamela with a forearm smash. Athena poses for the crowd. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena tugs on Kamela’s hair. Athena sends Kamela shoulder first into the steel ring post. Athena with a sharp knee strike. Athena dropkicks Kamela off the ring apron. Athena talks smack to Kamela. Athena yanks Kamela off the steel ring steps.

Athena goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Kamela ducks out of the way. Kamela with a running clothesline. Kamela rolls Athena back into the ring. Kamela ducks a clothesline from Athena. Kamela with two diving clothesline. Kamela with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Kamela follows that with a Cravate Face Crusher for a two count. Athena knocks Kamela off the top turnbuckle. Athena with a Corner Meteora. Athena connects with The Eclipse to pickup the victory. After the match, Athena drives Kamela face first into the ROH Women’s Title Belt.

Winner: Athena via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson w/Cole Karter

Johnson is playing mind games with Takeshita. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takeshita backs Johnson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Takeshita with an arm-drag takeover. Leg Sweep Exchange. Takeshita with a waist lock go-behind. Johnson decks Takeshita with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a straight right hand. Johnson whips Takeshita across the ring. Takeshita ducks under two clotheslines from Johnson. Takeshita with a leaping clothesline. Johnson blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Johnson with three haymakers. Takeshita goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson shoves Takeshita towards the referee. Johnson dropkicks Takeshita. Johnson punches Takeshita. Johnson repeatedly stomps on Takeshita’s chest. Johnson is choking Takeshita with his boot.

Johnson whips Takeshita into the turnbuckles. Johnson starts doing push ups in the center of the ring. Johnson applies a rear chin lock. Takeshita with forearm shivers. Johnson kicks Takeshita in the gut. Takeshita skins the cat. Takeshita with an Inside Out Lariat. Takeshita sends Johnson crashing to the outside. Takeshita lands The SomerSault Plancha. Takeshita rolls Johnson back into the ring. Takeshita with Two Helluva Kicks. Johnson side steps Takeshita into the turnbuckles. Johnson rolls Takeshit over for a two count. Johnson with a Flatover NeckBreaker for a two count. Takeshita respond with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Johnson dodges The V-Trigger. Johnson SuperKicks Takeshita. Takeshita with a knee lift. Johnson dodges The Rolling Elbow. Misfired Clothesline. Takeshita with another knee lift. Takeshita connects with The V-Trigger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

