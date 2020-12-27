Last week it was revealed that AEW filed trademarks for ‘AEW Dark’ and ‘AEW Elevation’.

Some thought AEW Elevation could be used for AEW’s second TV show. Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer that is not the case. It states that AEW Elevation is not the planned name for AEW’s second weekly show on TNT.

AEW President Tony Khan mentioned during a conference call leading up to the AEW Winter Is Coming special that he has considered splitting AEW Dark up into two shows due to the amount of new talent they are looking at every week.