The official AEW Games Twitter account has announced that the Elite General Manager mobile game will be officially available on Google Play and the Apple App store this Thursday. The description for the game reads, “the official mobile wrestling management simulator of All Elite Wrestling. Sign a roster of wrestlers, select who appears in your matches for your show, and then simulate the results to determine how much money, new fans, and effect on the wrestlers’ stamina and morale your choices have.”

Along with the announcement a trailer for the game has been released featuring world champion Kenny Omega and top superstar Orange Cassidy. You can check it out below.