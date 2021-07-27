The man who appeared on last night’s WWE RAW as Jinder Mahal’s lawyer was Arjun Singh (fka Geek Singh).

RAW featured a segment where Mahal and Veer came out to confront Drew McIntyre, demanding an apology for the steel chair attack on Shanky from the week before. They brought out an attorney and threatened to sue McIntyre, taking everything he has. McIntyre would then wrestle Veer in a match that ended in a DQ, but after the match Drew ended up taking out the attorney with a Claymore.

Singh wrestled on AEW Dark last month, losing to Angelico on the June 29 episode. Singh just recently made his return to pro wrestling, and the AEW appearance was his debut for the company.

You can see video and a few photos from the match below:

On the new @WWE RAW episode: Who was Jinder Mahal’s @JinderMahal attorney? Arjun Singh (FKA Geek Singh) was the man attacked after the McIntyre vs. Veer match. Arjun recently returned to pro wrestling & competed on AEW (Dark #95, 6/29) against Angelico.#WWE #RAW #WWERAW https://t.co/fIb520sum9 pic.twitter.com/J3fLJDQgmw — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 27, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.