According to the PW Torch, top AEW superstars Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and the Young Bucks, who are also the EVPs for the promotion, are supposedly dealing with some infighting amongst themselves, with the report adding that some are no longer on speaking terms.

While this can only be listed as a rumor for now it can be speculated that this explains why the American Nightmare has been largely separate from the Elite storylines dating back to last year’s Double or Nothing pay per view.

However, it should be noted that the Young Bucks addressed this rumor in their changed Twitter bio, something they have consistently done since they turned heel several weeks ago. They write, “Currently not on speaking terms,” which is a direct line from the Torch’s original report. Cody Rhodes would later retweet the Bucks saying they had changed their bio, which you can see below.