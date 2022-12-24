AEW has revealed a sneak peek at the new look for Dynamite that is set to debut in January 2023.

As we’ve noted, AEW has significant Rampage and Dynamite production changes planned for January after hiring former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury to work as AEW’s Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. For those who missed it, you can click here for details on the changes, along with recent comments made by AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.

In an update, a sneak peek at the new Dynamite look aired during this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW’s Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan took to Twitter and posted the video, and commented on the idea behind the new look.

“We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEWDynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements. The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15. To be continued!,” Sullivan wrote.

Sullivan then posted a follow-up and commented on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, while also praising Khan.

“The synergy we have with the team at WBD is incredible. I also take a tremendous amount of pride & have so much respect for our internal graphics team & what they are always able to accomplish! It also goes without saying that @TonyKhan vision is boundless. #ThankYou,” he wrote.

The production changes will begin with the January 4 Dynamite from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, then the January 6 Rampage from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. AEW will also tape Battle of The Belts V in Portland that night.

You can see Sullivan’s full tweets below, along with the sneak peek video:

