Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark will be headlined by Juice Robinson vs. AEW Coach & Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck, Marina Shafir vs. Dream Girl Ellie, and AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels vs. Angelico, among others.

These Dark matches were taped on March 24 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Marina Shafir vs. Dream Girl Ellie

* The Renegade Twins vs. Brittany J and Kiah Dream

* Cole Karter vs. Hunter James

* Christopher Daniels vs. Angelico

* Pat Buck vs. Juice Robinson

* Jora Johl and Rohit Rajau vs. Jarett Diaz and Ariel Levy

* The Iron Savages vs. Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.