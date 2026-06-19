Tubi is expanding its library of AEW programming.

On Friday, June 19, the streaming platform announced via social media that the WatchAEW FAST channel is now available on Tubi. FAST channels are free, ad-supported streaming channels that operate 24 hours a day, offering continuous content from a specific brand or network.

The launch marks another step in the growing relationship between AEW and Tubi. Earlier this month, the service added more than 100 episodes of AEW Dynamite to its on-demand lineup, giving fans access to a large portion of the promotion’s weekly television history.

In promoting the new addition, Tubi encouraged fans to check out the free channel and on-demand content currently available on the platform.

“AEW fans, your favorite professional wrestling is now available on Tubi,” the announcement began. “Check out the WatchAEW FAST Channel absolutely FREE everywhere that Tubi is available! Plus, stream the first three seasons of AEW Dynamite anytime completely free right now on Tubi VOD!”

The addition provides another avenue for fans to consume AEW content at no cost, with both a live streaming channel and a growing catalog of classic Dynamite episodes now available through the service.