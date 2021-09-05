Tonight AEW invades the NOW Arena in Chicago Illinois with their ALL OUT pay per view, an event that will see multiple titles be defended as well as feature the first match of top superstar CM Punk with the promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer tonight’s show will be loaded with surprises, and is expected to break AEW’s existing pay per view record previously held by Revolution this past march, a show that scored 135,000 buys thanks to the exploding barbed wire deathmatch main event.

It has also been heavily rumored that ALL OUT will see the debut of the American Dragon Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE.

Stay tuned.