The long-awaited All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros Discovery announcement is coming any time now.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan wrote on X on Tuesday evening, “I may have another announcement by showtime TOMORROW,” hyping the presumed AEW/WBD television rights announcement for the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show tonight in Pittsburgh, PA.

In an update, while no official announcement has been made, we can confirm that promotional materials are already prepared and ready to go to make things official between AEW and WBD, presumably later today.

The announcement is expected imminently, likely this afternoon, unless something drastic changes before then.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.

Tomorrow, Wed, 10/2/24,

is the 5-Year Anniversary of the first ever AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite!

Thank you all! Tomorrow's Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Anniversary Show will have a significant overrun thanks to @TBSNetwork!

+

I may have another announcement by showtime TOMORROW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 1, 2024

(H/T: Fightful Select)