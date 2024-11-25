According to a report from Fightful Select, a move to another venue for AEW’s show in Australia next year is coming soon. This is due to lower than expected ticket sales. The move should be announced sooner rather than later.

Will Ospreay’s ring gear at the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event over the weekend was inspired by Marvel’s The Punisher.

At last night’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event, MVP returned to the ring for the first time in several years. He lost to Barnett in the main event.

Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki are scheduled to appear at a signing at The Wrestling Universe store in Queens, NY on December 8th from 11 AM – 1 PM.

And finally, Orange Crush has announced that ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty will have his paintings exhibited for the first time at NADA Miami next month as part of Art Basel. You can check out the official announcement below:

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT At the world's top exhibition of emerging contemporary art, NADA Miami, Orange Crush will be participating for the first time. We will be debuting the first painting exhibition of Lee Moriarty! Dec 3–7 at the Ice Palace More soon!https://t.co/v9Na1hRUNE pic.twitter.com/OPb9lT9kqb — ORANGE CRUSH (@orangecrushart) September 24, 2024

