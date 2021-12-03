Several top AEW stars have reportedly re-signed with the company.

As we’ve noted, The Young Bucks recently signed new AEW contracts, which will put them under contract to the company until 2024.

It was noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Bucks originally signed three-year deals that began on January 1, 2019, and those deals included options for two more years, if AEW President Tony Khan wanted to re-sign them, and he did. The option for two years included a raise for each year.

Now word is that Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page would also fall into that category with The Bucks since they were the original group of talents that started the company with three year contracts, which all included the option years that Khan had the option to pick up.

There’s no confirmation that all of these AEW Originals have had their contracts renewed, but it was confirmed that many of them have. It’s expected that all will be renewed.

Stay tuned for more.

