Last Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw a unique rotation of commentators, with Excalibur and Taz being joined by NJPW’s Kevin Kelly, as well as Tony Schiavone and eventually the great Jim Ross for the final stint of the show.

Yesterday’s Dynamite also had a different rotation than usual with Excalibur, Taz, and Schiavone at the table for the first hour of the show, and were then joined by Ross for the second hour, which was the entire Blood & Guts matchup.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio AEW is experimenting with the commentary rotation going forward, although it is not mentioned why they are doing it at this time. The report does state that Ross will be doing the second hour of Dynamite and all of Rampage (taped right after Dynamite) going forward, which will start with this Friday’s edition from Detroit.

