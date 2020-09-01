It was announced on yesterday’s AEW “Road To ALL OUT” video that Matt Hardy will be taking on Sammy Guevara at this Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view in a bout entitled the “Broken Rules” match. The rules are as follows:

-The winner of the match will be determined when one man cannot answer the referee’s 10 count, similar to a Last Man Standing match.

-The match can be won anywhere

-There must be a winner

-Matt Hardy will leave AEW if he loses

The Broken One debuted in AEW on the March 19th episode of Dynamite on TNT, one week after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency and promotions began running weekly shows in front of no crowds. Hardy has since worked the first ever Stadium Stampede matchup, as well as AEW’s first table matchup, where he lost to Guevara.

Do you think this will be Hardy’s final outing in AEW?