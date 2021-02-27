AEW has announced the following rules for the Casino Tag Team Royale matchup, which takes place on the March 7th Revolution pay per view.

-Two teams begin, with a new team entering every 90 seconds until all are in.

-The entry order of each team is determined by a lottery.

-Eliminations occur when a competitor is thrown over the top rope and both of his feet touch the floor. Both members of a team must be individually eliminated.

-The last remaining wrestler/team wins the match and earns a future shot at the AEW tag team championship.

Current teams in the match include Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds) Private Party, Top Flight, Butcher and The Blade, Santana & Ortiz and Bear Country.

