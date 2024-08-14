AEW is looking to go big in the Down Under.

As reported by Tom Naghten from Sporting News Australia, AEW executives have been investigating potential stadiums on the east coast of Australia for a major show planned for 2025. Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium are being considered as possible locations for the event, with support from entertainment company TEG.

AEW programming is broadcast on ESPN in Australia.

A report from Fightful Select dropped last month stating that AEW is considering hosting a stadium event in Dallas, with Globelife Stadium being a strong contender. AEW is also gearing up for a major event at Wembley Stadium on August 25th. Fans can view the event lineup by following the provided link.