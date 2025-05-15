The lineup for next month’s highly anticipated AEW vs. CMLL week at Arena Mexico continues to grow, with several new names confirmed during CMLL’s Informa broadcast on Wednesday (see video below).

Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero, and Kyle Fletcher—representing the Don Callis Family—are now officially slated to appear on the Tuesday, June 17th event, which will showcase talents from AEW and Ring of Honor taking on stars from CMLL. The trio is set to face off against Averno, Hechicero, and Último Guerrero in a six-man tag team match.

Also added to the card is Ring of Honor Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet. She will go one-on-one with CMLL Women’s Universal Champion Persephone. While it hasn’t been confirmed whether either championship will be defended in the bout, the match promises to be a major attraction. Interestingly, Persephone is expected to make her debut under Tony Khan’s umbrella—likely in Ring of Honor—later this month in El Paso, Texas.

All of the AEW talent announced for the June 17th show have previously performed in CMLL rings, ensuring familiarity with the environment and the lucha libre style.

AEW’s historic Dynamite Grand Slam: Mexico debut at Arena Mexico will take place the following night, Wednesday, June 18th. The week wraps up with the return of Fantasticamania on Friday, June 20th, featuring the return of Thunder Rosa.

Regarding the 6/18 show, there has been talk of a big match at the AEW x CMLL: Grand Slam Mexico special edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX.