All Elite Wrestling is bringing a special event to SoFi Stadium in “The Sunshine State.”

On Wednesday, a press release was issued to officially announce AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell on May 9 at SoFi Stadium in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

SoFi Center To Host Special AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell

— Tickets for first-ever wrestling event hosted at SoFi Center on sale this Monday, April 13 —

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. – April 8, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell will take place Saturday, May 9, live from SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The event will air live on TNT and stream live on HBO Max.

AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell will feature some of the biggest AEW stars in action as they make their debut inside the state-of-the-art SoFi Center for a unique, first-of-its-kind event that will bridge the worlds of pro wrestling and golf together. SoFi Center was built in 2024 and is a versatile event space in South Florida that can seat more than 1,200 guests.

Tickets for AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell will go on sale this Monday, April 13th, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

Additional information regarding AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell will be announced in the near future.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.