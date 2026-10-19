AEW appears to be teasing the eventual return of Toni Storm following a mysterious development at Saturday night’s WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view.

Several cassette tapes allegedly connected to the former AEW Women’s World Champion surfaced during the October 17 event in Orlando, Florida, featuring a collection of unusual recordings offering a glimpse into Storm’s personal life.

Content creator Astrid Pizarro shared multiple posts on X revealing that she was among a select group of people who received one of the tapes. She did not disclose who distributed them.

The cassette arrived wrapped in brown paper stamped with the word “Confidential,” along with “Play Me” written on the packaging and a red lipstick imprint.

The recordings feature narration from Renee Paquette, who introduces several tracks from a collection titled “Mundanities.”

The opening track, “Morning Mantra,” features Storm delivering an unconventional motivational speech.

“Today, I choose misery, conflict, and hostility in all that I do. I exude fragility, pettiness, and an unfillable void to everyone I see,” Storm says. “I have no control or responsibility for my thoughts, emotions, and actions. I have everything I need and nothing I want.”

Storm continues:

“I face the day with resentment and scorn. My mind is a mess. My heart is in shambles. And my body is barely holding it together like an over stuffed garbage bag. But damn it, I am timeless. All right, let’s start the day.”

The second track, titled “Chanty,” focuses on Storm’s 12-year-old cocker spaniel. During the recording, Storm addresses her dog in increasingly bizarre fashion.

“Oh, Chanty. That’s a good boy, Chanty. Who’s a good Chanty? Take a chance. Take a chance, Chanty. Oh, what a beautiful boy. Now, you listen to me. I own you. I created you, and I can end you. You are nothing without me.”

She continues by laying out some rather unusual expectations for her pet.

“When company comes over, they’re here to see me, not you. It’s not a time for your little tricks or performances. It’s not amateur hour with Chantsy. It’s my time.”

Additional tracks include “Seminar,” which features Storm offering advice to aspiring professional wrestlers.

“Lesson number four, if you want to make it in this business, you’ve got to get yourself a cool hat,” Storm declares.

Another track, titled “Cinema,” is described by Paquette as “chronicling the failed production of her self-funded, unreleased major motion picture.”

The final track is titled “Death,” with Paquette concluding the presentation by announcing, “These are the Toni Storm Tapes.”

Storm has been absent from AEW programming since the March 18 episode of Dynamite, when she was discovered bloodied backstage ahead of a scheduled match against Marina Shafir.

During the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Storm “will be back in AEW,” although he did not provide a timetable for her return.

It remains unclear whether the mysterious recordings are intended to signal an imminent return or represent the beginning of a longer storyline involving the former women’s champion.