The conclusion of AEW’s Dynasty event stirred up quite a bit of controversy among fans, particularly surrounding Jon Moxley’s victory over Swerve Strickland in the main event. While some online chatter pointed fingers at Bryan Danielson due to reports of his backstage presence, sources confirmed that the final decision rested solely with AEW President Tony Khan.

Despite speculation, Danielson wasn’t the creative force behind the outcome. In fact, one insider sarcastically noted that if Danielson had that much influence, he probably would’ve seen championship gold last year. The bottom line? Tony Khan remains the ultimate authority on all creative decisions.

Regarding The Young Bucks, their return caught some within AEW by surprise. Although there had been internal discussions and pitches from other talent to work with them, many weren’t clear on how long they’d be off TV. The Bucks were seen backstage at AEW events in California and again at Christopher Daniels’ farewell match in Cincinnati but left before showtime in both instances. Opinions varied on whether their comeback was premeditated: one source denied hearing anything about long-term plans, while another suggested subtle groundwork had been laid over time.

As for Swerve Strickland’s loss, insiders told us there were never serious talks about him capturing the title. Word is that Moxley’s extended run as champion had been mapped out well in advance—even before he officially took the belt.

Internally, AEW has emphasized the success of Moxley’s title reign and the rise of the Death Riders. While some fans online voiced frustration, company data reportedly shows strong growth in both live viewership and DVR numbers during Moxley’s matches. The street fight between Moxley and Cope marked a particular high point in terms of engagement.

There was also buzz about “Switchblade” Jay White turning heel before a recent injury took him out of action. That storyline, some believe, might have intersected with the Dynasty main event. White’s sudden absence forced AEW to make some swift creative changes in the lead-up to the show.

Unfortunately, Jay White wasn’t the only star sidelined before Dynasty. Injuries also removed Orange Cassidy and Brian Cage from the card—disruptions that contributed to AEW’s challenging pre-show adjustments.

