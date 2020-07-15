All Elite Wrestling does their part for the COVID-19 Relief effort in Northeast Florida this week, as AEW on TNT will feature the second annual “Fight for the Fallen” special at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for AEW Fight For The Fallen 2020 is the AEW World Heavyweight Championship main event with current champion Jon Moxley defending his title against FTW Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage, the TNT Championship Open Challenge with “The American Nightmare” Cody defending his title against Sonny Kiss, FTR vs. The Lucha Bros in tag-team action and more.

Don’t forget to order your own AEW Fight For The Fallen t-shirt, with the proceeds joining a special donation drive led by AEW to benefit Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida in an effort to contribute to the COVID-19 relief situation in the area.

For more information on how you can contribute to the cause, visit AEWFightForTheFallen.com.

Featured below are complete AEW Fight For The Fallen results from Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

AEW FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN RESULTS (7/15/2020)

After the signature video intro we shoot live inside Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. where pyro goes off and Jim Ross welcomes us to AEW Fight For The Fallen 2020.

Taz Replaces Tony Schiavone On Commentary

J.R. informs us that Taz is here in place of Tony Schiavone, who is still awaiting his COVID-19 results. He and Taz, as well as Excalibur, start talking as “The American Nightmare” Cody’s music hits.

TNT Championship

Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss

Out comes the reigning TNT Champion along with Arn Anderson. They head to the ring as this week’s Open Challenge kicks off the second annual Fight For The Fallen charity event from All Elite Wrestling.

As the two wait in the ring, Sonny Kiss makes his way out and along with some background dancers, does an incredibly prolonged dance routine for his special elaborate entrance.

With both men in the ring, Justin Roberts does the formal pre-match introductions for this championship contest. Here we go with our first match of the evening. The bell sounds and Cody sprints across the ring and decks Kiss with a big boot to the grill. He tries to cover him, but Kiss kicks out at two.

Cody continues his vicious early onslaught on the challenger, seemingly looking to put him away early before he gets the chance to build any momentum. Cody goes for the Disaster Kick. Kiss turns the tables with a big forearm.

Taz talks about the powerful legs of Kiss. Kiss cartwheels across the ring right into a Full Nelson from the champ. We see multiple times throughout the match that Tully Blanchard is in the stands watching and scouting someone, with the announcers speculating as to who that is.

Kiss goes on an extended offensive run that sees him go for his X’s and O’s finisher, however Cody eventually took over and hit many high spots, including a big superplex off the top-rope, for multiple near falls. When all was said-and-done, “The American Nightmare” hit Kiss with his Cross-Rhodes finisher for the win.

After the match, “The American Nightmare’s” theme music plays as he celebrates his hard-fought victory in his latest open challenge for the TNT Championship. He and Sonny Kiss share a moment and a couple of comments that we are not privelaged to as spectators. Great opening match from these two to kick off tonight’s show in style.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Cody

On Tap For AEW Fight For The Fallen Tonight …

We shoot to an on-camera spot featuring the three-man announce team for AEW Fight For The Fallen, as Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur run down the matches advertised for tonight’s special.

They also inform us that we will hear from “Le Champion” Chris Jericho, who has something big to say, and he will also be joining them at the announce desk for commentary in hour two of tonight’s show, as “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz helps FTW Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage get ready for his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley in tonight’s main event.

The Lucha Bros vs. FTR

From there we head back to the ring for our second match of the evening, which is the second of the three big matches profiled on the “Road to Fight for the Fallen” special that aired to promote tonight’s special, as tag-team action is up next.

The Lucha Bros — Rey Fenix and Pentagon JR. — make their way down to the ring in Daily’s Place. Out next are their opponents for tonight, FTR — Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The bell sounds and here we go. Early on we see Wheeler get in some good offense on Pentagon JR. before tagging Harwood in. The two continue to utilize quick back-and-forth tags to keep a fresh man in the ring at all times, in classic trademark old-school tag-team wrestling style. It’s working so far, as well.

Excalibur points out that once again we have an interested observer as Tully Blanchard is once again watching on. The announcers speculate that Blanchard is scouting FTR this time. From there we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return from the break we see that FTR is still in control of the action, as Harwood is taking it to Fenix. Fenix fires up for a comeback, blasting Dax with some chops that actually draw a small bit of blood from the chest of the FTR member. Harwood tags in Wheeler, and Fenix finally makes the tag to Pentagon JR.

The Lucha Bros hit some double-team spots as we see The Butcher & The Blade watching on with vested interest from the front row. The Lucha Bros look for the spiked pile-driver off the top-rope double-team high-spot, however FTR manages to avoid it and are now firing up on offense. They get in some big double-team moves for a few near falls, eliciting a “This Is Awesome” chant from those in attendance in the first few rows of Daily’s Place.

Now we see all four men in the ring at the same time. The Lucha Bros and FTR charge at each other and bodies are flying everywhere. Wheeler and Pentagon JR. fight outside the ropes on the ring apron. We see the two exchange chops and then they each go for a brainbuster, however things culminate with Wheeler hitting a tope suicida into a DDT on Pengaton on the floor.

Harwood and Fenix enter the picture now as this battle continues to go off the rails. Seconds later, out of nowhere, Harwood yanks Fenix’s mask off and when he drops down to get it and keep his face covered, Harwood gets the pin for the win.

Winners: FTR

After The Match: FTR Return The Disrespectful Favor To The Elite

After the match we see Butcher & Blade taunting FTR until The Young Bucks sneak up behind them and take them out with double super kicks.

They also reveal that they are holding the keys to FTR’s truck. Now we see Kenny Omega coming out with a beer cooler. All three enter the ring to join FTR.

Matt Jackson offers the keys back to Dax Harwood and Kenny Omega hands Cash Wheeler the beer cooler. He goes to toast a brew with FTR, but the two quickly instead pour their beers on Omega’s head, choosing to show a sign of disrespect instead of the peace-offering that was intended, returning the favor as the announcers point out.

The Young Bucks hold an enraged Omega back from attacking FTR until finally Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler take their returned car keys and head out to reclaim their trademark vehicle. They enter the car but it seems like they’re having trouble getting it to start up. We head to commercial break on that note.

“Le Champion” & The Inner Circle Drowned In Orange Juice

The familiar sounds of Fozzy plays as Moongoose McQueen’s biggest fan and look-alike, “Le Champion” himself, Chris Jericho makes his way out accompanied by members of The Inner Circle — with one god-like latino missing from the scene for obvious reasons.

The Inner Circle enters the ring as the announcers point out that Taz has left the commentary desk to go get “The Machine” Brian Cage ready for his AEW World Heavyweight Championship shot against Jon Moxley.

From there Jericho begins his promo and after explaining ratings to the fans at home and how key demos work, he talks about defeating Orange Cassidy in last week’s AEW FYTER FEST night two main event. He ends up taking one drink of a big jug of orange juice for the win and pours another sip out for the death of the career of the “Freshly Squeezed” one.

Jericho says Cassidy will never get a rematch. With that said, Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and out comes the jean-jacket-wearing member often seen alongside The Best Friends. Jericho talks a bunch of trash to Cassidy and gets more and more angry as he stands there with his hands in his pocket not reacting at all. He finally raises his hand up with the thumbs-up sign. Jericho loses his cool, but mocks Cassidy for raising his little thumb.

Big mistake.

A $1,000 jacket worn by “Le Champion” gets ruined as tons of orange juice pours down from the ceiling, drowning The Inner Circle in its’ citrusy deliciousness as the fans go nuts with enjoyment at the misfortune of “Le Champion” and The Inner Circle. Jericho shouts for someone to give him a towel as we head to a commercial break.

Alex Marvez Interviews Jurassic Express, Chris Jericho Joins On Commentary

We return from the break with J.R. telling us that Jericho will be joining them on commentary for the rest of hour two soon. He says Jurassic Express is up in a six-man tag-team match next.

From there we shoot to a quick pre-match backstage interview with Alex Marvez talking to Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus. Back live, we see a still irate Jericho joining J.R. and Excalibur at the commentary desk, where he finishes his trademark heel hissy fit.

We watch highlights of Jericho getting doused in orange juice before the break. He complains about being sticky all over the place because of it. He says things are not over between him and Orange Cassidy. He promises that there will be a rematch, despite what he said earlier. Cassidy apparently achieved his goal.

Jurassic Express vs. The Elite

Now the theme of Jurassic Express plays as Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus make their way down to the ring together. From there, the theme of The Elite plays as Kenny Omega comes out with Nick and Matt Jackson — The Young Bucks.

Six man tag-team action is up now here at AEW Fight For The Fallen as the bell sounds to get our next match underway. Nick Jackson and Jungle Boy will be kicking things off for their respective teams. “Le Champion” begrudgingly puts over the athletic ability of Nick as the action gets underway.

Jericho is still off-and-on in his citrus-inspired temper-tantrum, in hilarious fashion as you would expect from the entertaining leader of The Inner Circle. Stunt tags in now, as does Kenny Omega, who keeps his blue t-shirt on while he wrestles. Stunt is actually getting the better of Omega here in the early goings. Omega shows a sign of disbelief with his facial reaction and the look in his eyes after Stunt’s offensive series of moves.

“Le Champion” speculates that Omega wasn’t taking Stunt seriously, and that’s why he kept the blue t-shirt on. He’s right, as Omega rips it off angrily and goes to work on Stunt. Stunt fires back and tags in Luchasaurus after Omega tags out as well. We’ve got bodies flying everywhere now as high-spots are happening everywhere you look, with Stunt hitting both Young Bucks members with big kicks from the ring apron. Luchasaurus blows a snap-dragon suplex from Omega. Omega ends up decking him with a drop kick anyways.

Omega hits an over-the-top-rope flip onto all three opponents before J.R. takes us to a mid-match, picture-in-picture break. “I’m covered in orange juice!” we hear Jericho say right before a Papa John’s Pizza commercial airs.

We’re back from the break and we see The Young Bucks and Jungle Boy Jack battling it out in the ring. Jungle Boy hits a head-scissors takedown out to the floor from the ring apron, followed by another big spot off the top-rope in the ring. Nick Jackson and Luchasaurus each tag in now, as fresh men enter the match.

Luchasaurus is taking out any-and-everything that moves, flattening both Bucks repeatedly before hitting a chokeslam and standing flip onto Jackson for a near fall that Omega breaks up just in time.

Now as the match continues we see FTR joining “Hangman” Adam Page for a drink at a bar somewhere presumably inside Daily’s Place. Meanwhile we return to see Omega blast Luchasaurus with a running V-Trigger that doesn’t even take the big man off his feet. He then hits a snap-dragon suplex on the monster of Jurassic Express. He then follows up with snap-dragon suplexes on Stunt and Jungle Boy for good measure.

Luchasaurus goes for the spinning tail-whip kick but misses. He eats a double super kick from The Young Bucks and then is blasted with a Tiger Driver ’98, which Jericho insults for having a stupid name. We see another crazy spot with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt hitting a wicked back-to-back top-rope high-spot for a near fall. Jericho points out that those two are such a great team. J.R. says he’d love to see how Luchasaurus goes as a singles competitor.

We then see a crazy stacked tower spot in the middle of the ropes. A big destroyer off Luchasaurus’ shoulders on the ropes. Jericho says he’s never seen that before and that you’ll only see something like that in AEW. J.R. comments about how dangerous that was.

Omega, meanwhile, is firing up now on offense as the finish in this one feels near. He blasts Luchasaurus with a V-Trigger. And another. He grabs Marko Stunt and hoists him up for the One-Winged Angel. Stunt escapes but ends up getting blasted with a V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel from Omega for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The Elite

After The Match: Kenny Omega Snaps

As soon as the bell sounds, we hear Jericho remark, “That was a great match.” The Elite’s music plays. Omega loses his cool momentarily and punches away at his already beaten foes.

The Elite’s music stops playing and The Young Bucks try and calm Omega down. Jericho complains on commentary about the Bucks being little babies. He says there’s no rules in wrestling.

Alex Marvez Interviews Hikaru Shida

Backstage, we see Alex Marvez standing by with AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida. He points out that the top four ranked contenders in the AEW women’s singles division are all unable to compete for one reason or another right now.

Shida then puts out somewhat of a call-to-all-arms challenge to find an opponent to defend her title against. After the quick segment, we head to a commercial break.

