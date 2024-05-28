AEW Fight Forever will be available to Playstation Plus subscribers beginning in June.

Playstation announced this morning that Fight Forever will be a part of the service’s free monthly games beginning on June 1st. It will be joined by SponeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake and Streets of Rage 4.

Monthly Games for June (Available for all PlayStation Plus members on June 4 as part of our regular monthly offering) To start off, here’s the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for June. SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake AEW Fight Forever Streets of Rage 4

Fight Forever was originally was released on June 29th. The game continues to release new characters in its season updates.