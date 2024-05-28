AEW Fight Forever will be available to Playstation Plus subscribers beginning in June.
Playstation announced this morning that Fight Forever will be a part of the service’s free monthly games beginning on June 1st. It will be joined by SponeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake and Streets of Rage 4.
Monthly Games for June
SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
AEW Fight Forever
Streets of Rage 4
Fight Forever was originally was released on June 29th. The game continues to release new characters in its season updates.