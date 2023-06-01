THQ Nordic has announced the Elite Edition of the AEW Fight Forever video game.

The Elite Edition of the game will be released one day early, on Wednesday, June 28, and is priced at $79.99 from Sony on the PlayStation 5. Sony has the Standard Edition priced at $59.99. The Elite Edition will also be available on all other consoles and PC.

The Elite Edition of Fight Forever includes the following:

* The Matt Hardy Pack, which features Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy

* The FTR: Revival Pack, which features AEW World Tag Team Champions Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, plus the JoinUs and Death Race-X minigames

* The Limitless Bunny Bundle, which features The Bunny and Keith Lee, plus the MJF Car Thrash and Sloth Sling minigames

* The Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack, which features Danhausen and FTW Champion Hook

The release dates for these packs were not clear.

The Matt Hardy pack is also available as a pre-order bonus. You can see a new Hardy trailer for the game below:

AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition is available for both console & PC! It includes: ✅ Early Access on June 28 ❤️‍🩹 Matt Hardy + Broken Matt Hardy attire 🎟️ Season 1 Pass which includes: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK & Danhausen, PLUS 4 mini-games pic.twitter.com/f0DdLpwk1v — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 1, 2023

You can now pre-order AEW: Fight Forever! As a pre-order bonus you will get the chance to play as Matt Hardy… or Matt Hardy! Available with digital pre-orders & participating retailers.#AEWFightForever will be released on June 29!#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/AmTZePeWGf — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 1, 2023

