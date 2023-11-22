AEW announced today that the second season DLC pack for its AEW: Fight Forever video game is now available that features The Acclaimed. AEW issued the following:
AEW: FIGHT FOREVER KICKS OFF SEASON 2 WITH RELEASE OF “DYNAMITE FEATURING THE ACCLAIMED” DLC
“AEW: Fight Forever” Players Can Now Add Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
To Their In-Game Rosters PLUS the All-New Dynamite Arena
Vienna, Austria / Jacksonville, USA / Tokyo, Japan – November 22, 2023: Yo, listen! THQ Nordic GmbH, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and YUKE’S Co., Ltd. today released Dynamite Featuring The Acclaimed DLC for AEW: Fight Forever. Featuring AEW stars Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, the new DLC marks the beginning of a whole new season of AEW: Fight Forever content. Check out The Acclaimed celebrating the holidays here: https://youtu.be/7O6KnER2X7o
Dynamite Featuring The Acclaimed DLC
Gamers can now hit the scissor with their controllers and play as two-thirds of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. Caster and Bowens have become AEW fan favorites with Caster’s pop culture-driven freestyle raps down to the ring and their ever-evolving electric catchphrases.
Dynamite Featuring The Acclaimed, the first of three DLCs included in Season 2, is now available for PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC for € 11.99 / $ 11.99 / £ 9.99. For Nintendo® Switch, the DLC will be available at a later date. The base game is required to play the DLC.
Starting today, Fight Forever fans can also purchase the Season 2 Season Pass at a special discount.
AEW: Fight Forever is available for PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch at an SRP of € 59.99 / $ 59.99 / £ 49.99.
