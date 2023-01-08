IGN has announced that AEW Fight Forever will be a part of their 2023 Fan Fest in February.

AEW’s Danhausen, Nyla Rose and Evil Uno will be on hand to answer fan questions.

It will be released on Xbox One, Xbox One Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch. It is developed by Yukes and will be published by THQ Nordic. There is still no release date for the game.