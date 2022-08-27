Good news for those anticipating AEW: Fight Forever.

The video game was featured at this weekend’s Gamescom convention and is now an official award winner. The title, which was praised for its throwback style and WWF No Mercy inspiration, was voted Best Sports/Racing Game at the award show on August 27th.

Colt Cabana and Evil Uno accepted the award on behalf of the AEW Games team.

AEW: Fight Forever wins BEST Sports / Racing Game Award at @gamescom 2022! A massive thank you for the recognition and to our awesome fans for always supporting us! 🏆#AEWFightForever coming soon to PC and your favorite console – Wishlist your copy at https://t.co/Pyb1UufwOy pic.twitter.com/m2wVwA1udO — AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 27, 2022

Recently AEW was able to show off some gameplay footage of Fight Forever, which saw Kenny Omega battling Adam Cole in singles-action. The demo revealed how players can power up their superstar to earn finishers, as well as additional gameplay features and notes about a career mode and mini-games. You can read more about that here.

No official date has been given for Fight Forever’s release, but Kenny Omega hinted that it could drop before the year is out.