On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:

“Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”

AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, which will feature the fallout from Full Gear.

Some of the top matches featured include Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks, ROH World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and match two in Death Triangle and The Elite’s best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championships.