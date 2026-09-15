AEW has filed to trademark a phrase closely associated with the promotion and its fan base.

The company submitted a trademark application on September 14 for the term “For the Sickos.” The phrase has become associated with AEW’s diehard fans, with AEW President Tony Khan also referring to himself as one of the “Sickos” due to his passion for pro wrestling.

According to the filing, AEW is seeking to use the trademark for merchandise including shirts, T-shirts and sweatshirts.

The application also covers several entertainment purposes, including live professional wrestling performances, wrestling events, television programming, and the production and distribution of pro wrestling content.

AEW listed June 27, 2024 as the date the phrase was first used anywhere and in commerce.