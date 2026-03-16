Could All Elite Wrestling be gearing up for a new special tournament?
A recent transaction with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) made by AEW insists it is a possibility.
On Monday, March 16, AEW filed with the USPTO to trademark ‘Continental Cup.’
The official description of AEW’s 3/16 USPTO filing reads as follows:
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling