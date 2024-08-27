All Elite Wrestling continues to handle all of the necessary work to prepare for their first trip “Down Under” next year in Australia.

As noted, AEW announced during the All In: London 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend that they will be making their Australian live event debut next year, with AEW Grand Slam: Australia announced for February 15, 2025 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

It was also reported on Monday evening that ESPN Australia will begin airing AEW Collision every Sunday starting on September 1, as well as the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show next year on 2/15.

On August 26, more prep work for AEW’s first trip to Australia was handled, as the company filed to trademark two terms related to the venture. Those are “Grand Slam Australia” and “AEW Grand Slam Australia.”

Featured below is the official description of AEW’s filing for the trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).