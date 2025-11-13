All Elite Wrestling handled some business with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday.

On November 12, 2025, AEW filed with the USPTO to trademark four new terms, potentially for new shows.

The new trademarks filed by AEW were for the terms “AEW Tidal Wave,” “AEW Firestorm,” “AEW Blitz” and “AEW Fire.”

Featured below is the official description of the AEW filing with the USPTO on November 12, 2025:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling television programs; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this news continue to surface.