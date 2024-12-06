All Elite Wrestling has filed for three new trademarks.
This week, the promotion filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark “Maximum Combat,” “Maximum Mayhem” and “Maximum Carnage” for entertainment services.
The official description of the filing with the USPTO from earlier this week reads as follows:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.”