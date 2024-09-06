All Elite Wrestling has registered to file for an interesting new trademark.
Earlier this week on Thursday, September 5, 2024, AEW filed to trademark “The Clone” and “El Clon” for entertainment services.
It is unclear how the company plans to utilize these trademarks.
Featured below is the official description of the filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on 9/5:
Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer