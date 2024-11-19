AEW has filed for some interesting new trademarks.
On Monday, November 18, 2024, All Elite Wrestling filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the terms “Dynamite On 34th Street” and “Christmas Collision.”
The official description of the AEW’s 11/18 filing with the USPTO for the aforementioned terms reads as follows:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.”