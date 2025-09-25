AEW has locked in a unique pair of new trademarks.

On September 24, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark “Bacon Brawl” and “AEW Bacon Brawl.”

The filings cover a wide range of categories, including cookware (pots, pans, dishes, plates, saucers, drinkware, cups, mugs, barbecue utensils, and kitchen containers), as well as apparel (shirts, pants, T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, headwear, footwear, socks, and undergarments).

Interestingly, the filings also list “prepared meals consisting primarily of meat, fish, poultry or vegetables.”

As of now, there’s no word on how AEW plans to use the “Bacon Brawl” name moving forward.