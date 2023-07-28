The promotion filed for AEW Plus on July 24th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This is the name of their streaming package in international markets on FITE.TV. Fans in these markets can watch Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision as well as pay-per-view events ad-free live and on-demand at the cost of $6.99 per month.

The filing for the trademark notes that it is for the following, “G & S: Streaming of professional wrestling entertainment video material on the Internet.”

AEW presents a taped episode of Rampage tonight on TNT before returning on Saturday with a live Collision episode.