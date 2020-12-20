Heel by Nature is reporting that AEW filed two new trademarks on December 16th, with speculation being that one may be the name of the promotion’s second expected television program.
The filings were made for “AEW DARK” and “AEW Elevation,” which were both filed under the entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Full details can be found below.
Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling programs and events.