All Elite Wrestling has filed for three new trademarks.

On Friday, October 25, 2024, AEW filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for some interesting trademarks that appear to be related to their new WBD deal, which calls for AEW content to appear on the MAX streaming platform.

According to the USPTO filing from 10/25, AEW filed to trademark “AEW WrestleMax,” “AEW Max Month” and “WrestleMax.”

Featured below is the official description of the filing: