All Elite Wrestling has filed for three new trademarks.
On Friday, October 25, 2024, AEW filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for some interesting trademarks that appear to be related to their new WBD deal, which calls for AEW content to appear on the MAX streaming platform.
According to the USPTO filing from 10/25, AEW filed to trademark “AEW WrestleMax,” “AEW Max Month” and “WrestleMax.”
Featured below is the official description of the filing:
Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks.