It looks like AEW may have some sort of “Battle of the Belts” event planned.

The company filed to trademark “Battle Of The Belts” on January 18 for general pro wrestling and merchandise use.

The following use descriptions were included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Jackets; T-shirts”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network”

There is no word yet on what AEW has planned for the “Battle Of The Belts” name, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.

