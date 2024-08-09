All Elite Wrestling filed for an interesting trademark this week.

Earlier this week, AEW filed to trademark the phrase “Meat Mayhem” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Featured below is the complete description from the USPTO filing:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.

It’s worth noting that AEW filed to trademark “AEW: Meat Madness” in the past for a planned “Meat Madness” match at the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, which ended up nixed due to injuries to the wrestlers planned for the bout.