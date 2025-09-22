AEW has moved forward with a new trademark filing for the name “The Demand.”

The Demand is the official name being used for the new faction of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony duo, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona.

The full description included with the trademark notes that it covers:

“Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances.”

The group officially debuted under the new name at AEW All Out, where they scored a major win by defeating The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, MVP & Shelton Benjamin).