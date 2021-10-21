AEW filed to trademark the “Watch Your Wrestling” phrase on October 18.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan recently spoke with The New York Post and revealed how he came up with the “Watch Your Wrestling” phrase. Khan made the comments when discussing the recent AEW Rampage vs. WWE SmackDown battle on Friday night.

The interviewer pointed to how a lot of the AEW talk during the Wednesday Night War with WWE NXT was how they concentrated on themselves and didn’t care what NXT was doing. Khan was asked if this goes against that and why this recent response was the right time to do something in that direction. This is where Khan said he was surprised by WWE removing the commercials from the extra half hour of SmackDown, noting that he can also take the commercials away because he has more money than WWE does.

“It’s a little bit different than the Wednesday Night Wars because that was from the very beginning of Dynamite and we put our head down and it was an every-week thing,” Khan responded. “This seemed like pretty predatory, which is fine if that’s how you want to play it. It’s not outwardly how they’ve (WWE) shown they wanted to play it. I’ve coined a phrase which is WYW, watch your wrestling. Whatever people what to watch, I want them to watch it. Unfortunately, if we are on at the same time it’s harder for people to watch their wrestling, at least live. We can take the commercials out of it. If you want to take the commercials out of it, I can do that too. It doesn’t seem very civil but I have more money than they do so I can afford to do that longer than they can. But that’s how we make money at the end of the day, so I was surprised when they took those out.”

The following use description was included with AEW’s USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.